Upcoming Porsche IPO Is Generating A Huge Amount Of Interest

Several automakers have gone public in recent years with stock IPOs (initial public offerings) to drum up cash and build value. Some recent examples include electric truck company Rivian and electric luxury automaker Polestar. These IPOs have launched with mixed success, but according to a recent report from Bloomberg, Porsche hopes its IPO can exceed expectations. After flirting with an earlier IPO valuation of $110 billion, the Porsche IPO has now reportedly attracted around $85 billion. While lower than the top projections, this would still be one of the largest listings ever for a European car company. Ferrari was only valued at around $9.8 billion when it launched an IPO in 2015, and Swedish automaker Volvo was around $18 billion.



