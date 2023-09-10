Upcoming Toyota Prius GRMN Should Have Around 300HP Along With Aggressive Looks

Rumors coming all the way from Japan hint at the arrival of a potential high-performance version of the Toyota Prius, which should get the GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring) tag.

The GRMN treatment would bring additional output, better aerodynamics, and road behavior, improved structural rigidity, as well as enhanced looks. A suspension setup for sharper handling should also be part of the plan. The Gazoo Racing engineers should also upgrade the braking system that would have to deal with the extra power the car is getting.

In terms of styling, we should be seeing what the Toyota Prius Centennial GR Edition Concept showed at Le Mans. Toyota has never confirmed that a potential production version would arrive any time soon, but design elements might be carried over by a Prius GRMN, in a toned-down version, though.