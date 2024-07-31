Updated 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid Gains All Wheel Drive

Ford has injected new life into the Maverick with a comprehensive update. A key highlight is the introduction of an all-wheel drive option for the popular hybrid powertrain, which was one of the most requested features.

A refreshed exterior, a significantly larger infotainment screen, and a revamped lineup, including a dedicated Tremor trim, round out the changes.

The standard powertrain is a 2.5-liter self-charging hybrid producing 191 hp (142 kW / 194 PS). It comes with a CVT gearbox and offers both front- and all-wheel drive options. For those seeking more power, an optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine generating 238 horsepower is available exclusively with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.