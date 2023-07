Ford is getting ready to unveil an updated version of the F-150 at the Detroit Auto Show, which is scheduled to run between September 13 and 24 this year.

The news was shared by Ford CEO, Jim Farley, during an analyst call for the second-quarter earnings last Thursday. Farley said they will unveil an “all-new F-150 pickup” alongside a new “hybrid variant” in Detroit. This marks three years after the launch event of the current 14th generation Ford F-150 in 2020 for the 2021 MY.