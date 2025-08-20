Updated Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Even More Horsepower Ahead Of Release

As evidenced by its fourth-spot on the fastest Nurburgring lap times list, the current-generation 911 GT3 RS is pretty handy around a track, but Porsche is intent on improving its most extreme 911 even further. We caught the facelifted 911 GT3 RS testing ahead of an expected reveal later this year. The updated 992 generation 911 (named 992.2), was revealed in May this year and for the first time ever, Porsche’s legendary sports car gained hybrid power. The updated 911 GT3 RS will stick with a good old-fashioned naturally-aspirated engine in the shape of the 4.0-litre flat-six from which Porsche managed to coax 14bhp more power than the unit delivers in the GT3. That means a total power output of 518bhp with 465Nm of torque.



Read Article