Updated Tesla Semi Caught Near Sacramento California

A new Tesla Semi with a white paint job, updated window design, smoked headlights, and updated tail lights was spotted in Sacramento, California. While the vehicle’s sighting seemed brief, the images suggest that Tesla has implemented some notable changes to the Semi’s design. The new Semi images were shared by Tesla owner The Kilowatts, who was able to snap a few photos of the vehicle as it was being transported via trailer. According to the EV group, the trailer transporting the vehicle seemed to be heading towards Reno, NV, the site of Giga Nevada. Immediately noticeable in the photos was that the new Semi looked slightly different compared to the two prototypes that have been undergoing real-world testing since late 2017.





