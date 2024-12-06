Upscale Genesis GV60 Magma Concept Caught Testing On Public Streets

Hyundai has proved there is still room in today's car industry for new premium auto marques. Genesis is flourishing and constantly expanding its presence in new territories while being open to suggestions. The Korean premium car brand is not resting on its laurels. It is far from it, as they have several new rides in the making, including a hot GV60. Do you remember the GV60 Magma Concept Genesis unveiled back in March? The automaker said that it would eventually hit the assembly line, and we can now see it in pre-production form in a premiere. Besides the two-tone styling and a few other bits and bobs, this prototype looks like a regular GV60. Nevertheless, the devil is in the details, or the N-branded brake calipers in this case. You see, the brakes came straight from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and that is no coincidence, as the upcoming GV60 Magma shares even more traits with its more mainstream sibling.



