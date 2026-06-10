Used Car Buyers Are Treating 10 Year Old Camrys Like They Are Gold - What Do They Know That You Don't?

Peace of mind is something that nearly all car buyers are mainly looking for when selecting their new ride. Of course, the usual thought is to spring for a new car when you're in need of something reliable. However, things are changing in the modern automotive market, and more and more folks are trying to escape from the ever-increasing prices that come with brand-new cars. After all, the average new car payment has risen to a whopping $812, which, for many families, is simply not doable. Enter the Toyota Camry, specifically models fitted with the 2AR-FE 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine. It's an extremely reliable engine, and the rest of the Camry seems to be just as dependable. Because of this, and the fact that new cars are so expensive, a rising number of people are searching for their own Camry. This has had a unique effect on the model's price, as the allure of simple mechanical engineering and the sort of dependability found in new-ish cars collide with the 2AR-FE-equipped Camry.



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