Used Car Buyers Need To Purchase A Vehicle Twice As Old To Keep Up With 2019 Prices

The pandemic saw prices go haywire for both new and used cars alike. We've seen some cooling in the marketplace since then, but new research suggests that used car prices are still entirely jacked up. As a result, used car buyers are getting pushed into far older vehicles than before. A new study from iSeeCars reveals just how far the used car market has shifted in recent years. The most striking finding from the report is that in 2019, a $23,000 budget would easily get you a three-year-old used car. Today, you'd need closer to $24,000 to afford the average six-year-old car on the market.



