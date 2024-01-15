Used Car Prices Are Falling Like A Rock

The wholesale value of secondhand vehicles was down 7.0 percent at the end of 2023, which was a sharper decrease than analysts predicted. That means that used vehicle prices are down nearly 21 percent, as compared to their pandemic peak in December 2021.



The final two weeks of 2023, in particular, saw above-average declines in the three-year-old used vehicle market, and over the course of December, average prices dropped by 1.4 percent. By comparison, before the pandemic (2014-2019), prices normally fell by just 0.5 percent in the final four weeks of the year.









