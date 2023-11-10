Used Car Prices Are Finally Dropping Except Of Course Trucks

Shoppers might finally be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel in the used vehicle market, but only for certain types of cars.

You might be in luck if you're looking for better prices in some used segments. As of last month, used pricing had declined nearly 4% year-over-year, according to Cox Automotive's latest Manheim Used Vehicle Index, with one exception: Trucks.

Used compact car pricing in September was down nearly 10% year-over-year, while used midsize cars and luxury vehicles saw 5.9% and 6.7% drops, respectively, in pricing, according to Cox.

Used SUV and van pricing fell 3.5% and 2.3%, respectively, year-over-year, Cox said.