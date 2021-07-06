Used Cars Become An Investment As Prices Skyrocket By 30%

No one has been able to avoid the used car price discussion these days. We all know that the once-cost effective option of buying used has become as much of an investment as buying new. And some new reporting and data tracking from CarGurus illustrates what brands are raising prices and by how much. In fact, some brands have seen as high as a 30 percent increase in prices.



In fact, there are a whopping 11 brands that have seen used car prices increase by over 30 percent. Those include: Ram, +40.58 percent Ford, +38.93 percent Aston Martin, +38.34 percent GMC, +38.09 percent Chevrolet, +37.47 percent Dodge, +36.54 percent Volkswagen, +35.13 percent Lincoln, +32.96 percent Toyota, +30.54 percent Hyundai, +30.07 percent Kia, +30.03 percent



Read Article