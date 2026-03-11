Used EV Demand Surges As Brits Struggle To Cope With High Gas Prices

With £2 a litre diesel now the norm and petrol prices stubbornly hovering above an average of 170p, it seems many motorists are turning to used electric cars as a solution.

With EVs having suffered steep initial depreciation in many cases, Solera CAP HPI data is showing a remarkable comeback for many popular models. One example is the MINI Cooper Electric, with the average trade value of a three-year-old, 30,000-mile example leaping by 28.3 per cent in the last six months, amounting to an increase of nearly £3,000.