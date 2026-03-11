Used EV Demand Surges As Brits Struggle To Cope With High Gas Prices

Agent009 submitted on 11/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:43 AM

Views : 666 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With £2 a litre diesel now the norm and petrol prices stubbornly hovering above an average of 170p, it seems many motorists are turning to used electric cars as a solution. 
 
With EVs having suffered steep initial depreciation in many cases, Solera CAP HPI data is showing a remarkable comeback for many popular models. One example is the MINI Cooper Electric, with the average trade value of a three-year-old, 30,000-mile example leaping by 28.3 per cent in the last six months, amounting to an increase of nearly £3,000. 


Read Article


Used EV Demand Surges As Brits Struggle To Cope With High Gas Prices

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)