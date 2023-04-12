Used EV Prices Have Plummeted, But Are They Worth The Risk?

Prices for used electric vehicles have plummeted over the last year as the car industry seemingly catches up with demand. But while EVs now approach price parity with combustion-engined vehicles, they haven't yet undercut them as cheaper alternatives.

The EV market has been unstable for more than a year now. The average price of a used EV was 60 percent higher than that of the average used car in October 2022, according to iSeeCars. Back then, your typical used EV cost $52,821, whereas the typical used car cost just $32,627.


