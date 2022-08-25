Used EV Prices Rise 5 Times More Than ICE Vehicles Making It More Unaffordable Buy An EV To Escape High Gas Prices

A recent analysis from automotive search engine service iSeeCars has determined that used EV prices have risen five times more than their combustion-powered counterparts in July. During the month, electric vehicle prices saw an increase of 54.3% year-over-year, while gas-powered cars were up just 10.1%. 

According to iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer, the rising costs of used electric vehicles in the market shows that the demand for second-hand sustainable cars is soaring. 

 

“Until recently, mainstream electric vehicles typically depreciated rapidly due to improvements in battery technology and a lack of demand in the secondary market. However, soaring gas prices, improvements in public charging infrastructure, and a lack of inventory for new EVs have led to soaring demand for used electric vehicles,” Brauer said.



