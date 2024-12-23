Used Kia EV6 GTs Are Selling for Half Price - Would You Pay $30,000 For A 576HP Supercar?

As the owner of a 68,000-mile 2015 Fiat 500e, I’ll be the first person to tell you that most people’s range anxiety is way overblown. I get around just fine in my little clown car even if I have to charge it pretty frequently. Still, I fully understand looking at the Kia EV6 GT’s specs and deciding to get something different. It costs $63,000 with destination, and while it does make 576 horsepower, it only has 218 miles of range. That will cover your daily driving needs, but for that kind of money, you can do better.



