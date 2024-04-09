Used Lucid EV Prices Are In A Free Fall - No One Wants To Pay For A $100,000 EV

It’s a rough time to be a Lucid Air owner who wants to sell their $100,000+ EV on the used market. That’s because prices have tanked so much that sometimes, the luxury American battery-powered sedan is selling for less than half the original sticker price despite having very few miles on the odometer and being just two years old. Currently, the cheapest used Lucid Air is listed on Cars.com for just under $50,000. That’s for a 2023 Pure model with less than 25,000 miles on the clock, dual-motor all-wheel drive, a 92-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA range rating of 410 miles. A brand-new 2025 Lucid Air Pure starts at $70,000, so that’s $20,000 off in just two years.



