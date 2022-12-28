Used Tesla Prices Are In A Free Fall Leaving Flippers Stranded With Their Vehicles

If you need another sign that Tesla is in deep trouble, you just have to look at the used car market. Used Teslas are now cheaper than ever, which means demand for new cars will also tank soon, and people who expected to make a profit by flipping their Tesla are now stuck with it.



The demand for new Tesla vehicles was so high this year that used-car prices climbed well above the MSRP. It wasn’t just for Tesla or electric cars, as many in-demand models were sold over the MSRP on the used-car market. Dealers also made things worse, with tens of thousands of dollar markups for the hottest models. But Teslas usually were a special case, thanks to insanely-high prices, which peaked at just under $70,000 in August.





Read Article