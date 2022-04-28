Used Tesla's Selling For Up To $10,000 MORE Than New Ones

We've been saying for years now that Tesla's vehicles have a high resale value. It hasn't been uncommon over the years to see pre-owned Tesla vehicles on the used market that cost about as much as, if not more than, a new model. That said, the situation has amplified of late, and now it seems people are making a significant amount of money selling models that they've owned for years. Not only are older models selling for higher prices than new models (even as Tesla continues to raise its new car prices), but also, according to Electrek, some folks could be making $6,000 to $10,000 on a car they've owned and used for years. At this point, it's likely we all know a typical car has never been a good investment opportunity, at least in most "normal" cases. Cars lost plenty of value as soon as you drive them off the lot. However, with the shortage of new cars, the used market has been booming, and prices are high.



