V8 Power Comes To An End With The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The era of the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler is ending, and it didn't last for very long. Parent company Stellantis will send off the Hemi V8 in style with a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition. This will be the final opportunity to get the Wrangler with the 6.4-liter V8 engine producing 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. After this, the Wrangler will only offer four- and six-cylinder engines plus a plug-in hybrid. Customers who opt for the Final Edition get some extra goodies, but it doesn't appear as though the special edition comes with anything that isn't available optionally on the Rubicon 392. The package includes a Warn winch with an 8,000-pound capacity, a half-inch suspension lift with 11.6 inches of ground clearance, rock sliders, a tool kit, and a triple hoop grille guard.



Read Article