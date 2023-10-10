VENT! What Things In The Car Business Make NO Sense Right Now To You?

As I start another trip around the sun today, I reflected a lot about many things. One of them is the car business.



In an age where technological advancements are redefining the way we live and work, the car business remains an enigma. With each passing year, the industry evolves in unexpected ways, often leaving consumers scratching their heads in bewilderment. From pricing strategies to gaping holes in product offerings, there are numerous aspects of the car business that leave us pondering, "What doesn't make sense?



We'll use one example to get you thinking and then respond with similar things that puzzle YOU, the customer.



So, we'll start.



Gas is 6+ a gallon. Ford has a hybrid powerboost F-150. WHY ON EARTH isn't it in the EXPEDITION?



Discuss...





