VIDEO: 2022 Subaru Wilderness. COINCIDENCE, They Do The Launch Footage In TELLURIDE? And If ON PURPOSE, Does It Even COMPARE?

The need for adventure lives within all of us. But for some, the need is much greater. And for those with a more attuned higher calling, Subaru has an answer. A new breed of Outback with a powerful 260-horsepower turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine for more climbing power. A full 9.5 inches of ground clearance. Enhanced dual-function X-MODE® for even more sure-footed tenacity. A ruggedly clad exterior helps protect against the terrain and the elements. Aggressive off-road wheels and all-terrain tires designed for paths not yet taken. Introducing the all-new Subaru Outback Wilderness. Adventure, elevated.



Funny how the first thing you see in the video is the location 'TELLURIDE' flashed on the screen. We're a little confused...Comparing the Subaru to the Telluride would be like an Acura RDX vs. a Chevy Tahoe.



One thing you can take away that KIA has got them a little scared...











