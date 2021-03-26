VIDEO: A FAST And FURIOUS Look At The Cool Evolution Of Car Chase Scenes Over The Years

"Fast & Furious 9," set for a 2021 release, is the 10th installment in a franchise known for pushing the boundaries of car chases. But there has been a lot of technological innovation leading up to this point that originated in classic films like “The French Connection” and allowed for even more realistic and dynamic chases in newer films like “Baby Driver” and “Extraction.” In this episode of "Movies Insider," we take a look at how the art of the car chase has evolved over eight decades in Hollywood, from the influential chase in "Bullitt" to the wild spectacles of the "Fast & Furious" franchise.




