VIDEO: BRILLIANT! You CAN'T FIGHT OFF CARJACKERS At The CHARGING STATION Like THIS!

Let's start Saturday off right with some uplifting news. Check out this GENIUS Move dude used to fend off these CARJACKERS at the gas station!





Bravo to this guy who fought off these would-be carjackers. A group of guys pulled up in a white van trying to seal his car while pumping gas. The guy fought them off by spraying gas on them. The suspects fled without harming him. Amazing @LivePDNation. pic.twitter.com/faxMVy2gbf — LivePDFanNation (@LivePDFanNation) December 17, 2021



