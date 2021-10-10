VIDEO CAR WARS! ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe Vs. Mercedes AMG GT63. WHO'S THE BOSS? Let's Find Out!

What is the world’s greatest four-door grand tourer? Well, it’s quite probably one of these.



The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has long been one of our favourite big sporting bruisers. It has a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 making 630bhp and 664lb ft, which is good enough to propel this 2045kg machine from 0-62mph in 3.2sec and o to 196mph.



It also returns 21.9mpg and 298g/km but given it costs £146,785, perhaps you’re not counting.



It now, though, gets a new rival. The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe, Alpina’s loose take on a BMW M850i.



It too is very fast and very powerful. It has a 4.4-litre V8 engine making 613bhp and 590lb ft, which is good for a 201mph top speed, and a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec.



Its economy and emissions are 23.9mpg and 270g/km. And it costs £134,950.



Which, though, best blends the qualities you’d be looking for in a four-door grand tourer – speed, comfort, space for occupants and, crucially, being entertaining to drive?











