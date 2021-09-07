VIDEO: CAR WARS! BATTLE Of The SH_TBOXES! Hyundai i20N Vs. Ford Fiesta ST Edition!

The Ford Fiesta ST has been the world's best small hot hatch since it arrived in 2012. Can the all-new, 204hp Hyundai i20 N finally usurp it? Or will Blue Oval dynasty extend to a full decade?






