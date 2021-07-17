VIDEO: CAR WARS! So You Think A Rimac Could 'NIVERA' Beat A Porsche Turbo Or BMW M?

The Rimac Nevera is BACK, and it’s set for an almighty drag race against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S & BMW M5 Competition!



Think the result’s a foregone conclusion? Well… Yeah, you’re probably right! But we wanted to see just how much performance £2,000,000 gives you compared to these carwow drag race favourites.



So, shall we compare the stats? As we already know, the Nevera is an absolute BEAST! Packing 4 electric motors, it has the ability to produce 1,914hp and an astronomical 2,360Nm of torque!



Even though the Taycan Turbo S & M5 Competition are seriously powerful machines, their stats look positively weak in comparison! In fact, even when you combine their power & torque, they ‘only’ combine to create 1,386hp & 1,800Nm - still way down on the Nevera!



So, is the Nevera worth the price?









