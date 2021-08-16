VIDEO: CARJACKER Suspects Get ARRESTED And ANTAGONIZE Police, Then Complain Police Used EXCESSIVE FORCE. Did They??

The Los Angeles Police Department has suspended an officer after a video clip showed him allegedly striking a stolen vehicle suspect, according to an LAPD press release.



The officer is accused of hitting one of two suspects in an alleged carjacking of a gray Honda CR-V that began in the Mission area of the San Fernando Valley on Saturday. The chase ended after the SUV crashed in the city of San Fernando.



After the suspects were taken into custody, video captured by a community member showed what appeared to be the officer punching one of the detainees after the suspect, who was strapped into a gurney for medical transport, taunted and spit at the police officers.



