The highly anticipated YANGWANG U9, a luxury electric supercar from BYD, made its debut. This impressive vehicle boasts a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 2.36 seconds and a top speed of 309.19 km/h. Designed by Wolfgang Egger, the U9 is set to redefine the supercar market and is currently available for the China market.



Rate It!









BYD officially launched its pure electric flagship sports car, the YANGWANG U9, today.



Its air suspension system offers a wide range of dance modes, while the adoption of four electric motors allows it to spin in place. pic.twitter.com/IHhhTKDCSW — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) February 25, 2024



BYD Yangwang U9 doing crazy pic.twitter.com/uw43ZGTvTN — CCL (@CCL2K30) February 25, 2024