VIDEO DEBUT: STUD Or DUD? The Lincoln Star Concept Vehicle

With a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette and connected cabin experience, the Lincoln Star Concept debuts globally today, hinting at the brand’s design language for its future electric vehicles.



“This is a shining example of what happens when we combine Lincoln luxury with flexible electrical architecture to create unimaginable experiences for customers,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “We can truly revolutionize how people engage with the brand and scale it across an exciting lineup of products that catapult Lincoln into the digital, connected age.”



Inside and out, the Lincoln Star concept introduces new design language, with Lincoln’s core tenets of beauty, human, gliding and sanctuary on full display. These tenets will help guide Lincoln’s future design, and by mid-decade, Lincoln plans to deliver three new fully electric vehicles, meaning that more than half of its global volume will be zero emissions vehicles, and it will add a fourth by the end of 2026.











As Lincoln moves toward an electric future, it is equally focused on keeping its current portfolio fresh and introducing new clients to the brand. Lincoln reported its best annual global sales in 21 years, up 7% over 2021, and plans to build on its momentum with the recent launches of the all-new Zephyr in China and the new Navigator in North America.



“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space – a true place of sanctuary – for our clients.”



A guiding star for Lincoln



Both on and off the road, thoughtful design details, connected experiences and clever solutions create the ultimate sanctuary for clients in the Lincoln Star Concept, while delivering a more modern aesthetic and intelligent, intuitive features.

‘

“Electrification is removing many traditional vehicle design constraints, allowing us to reimagine what a vehicle can be,” said Anthony Lo, chief design officer, Ford Motor Company. “The Lincoln Star is a study of experiences and themes that push the boundaries of Lincoln design – and it’s just the start.”

In a nod to the evolved design language of Lincoln, the silhouette is sleek and dynamic, and is expanded to create a striking effect. Whether stationary or in motion, the concept uses design, light, displays, scents and sounds to create an immersive experience for clients. Intelligent technology that enhances comfort, productivity and entertainment is deployed throughout to bring the romance of travel back in a uniquely Lincoln way.



Designers worked to create harmony throughout by using light in a modern new way. Illuminated crystallines, plus backlit doors, seats and exterior features elevate the architectural space to create the ultimate sanctuary. The new Lincoln star on the fascia lights up like a jewel – greeting clients upon approach while giving new meaning to the Lincoln Embrace welcome sequence.



The company’s rear- and all-wheel-drive flexible battery electric architecture and next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System enable the new design thinking and connected experiences the Star Concept offers. The flexible architecture means engineers and designers could reimagine the additional interior space in new and exciting ways to create a unique Lincoln experience.



The new Lincoln Intelligence System takes the definition of “digital assistant” to a new dimension, enabling experiences such as connected vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure capabilities, as well as next-generation leading driver-assist features such as Help Me See and Park for Me.



A reimagined sanctuary



Both in design and color composition, the interior is uniquely partitioned into first- and second-row areas. The entire cabin experience in the first and second row is premium, with extra-spacious wraparound seating, reclined lounge posture, individual lounge leg rests and curated storage for devices and slippers, controls for rejuvenation moods and a luxurious glass beverage chiller integrated between the back seats.



The feeling of spaciousness is enhanced with 3D-printed metal latticework on the A-pillar along the windshield and the D-pillar at the back window of the Lincoln Star Concept – visible from the inside out. These transparent pillars, along with a full skylight with digital shade, invites natural light in to enhance the open, airy feel of the space.



A coast-to-coast curved horizontal display creates a digital panorama in which content flows seamlessly into an integrated center control screen, then into the second-row screen, creating a unique experience for all passengers. New materials such as leather and chrome alternatives and several unique finishes – work in harmony to create a modern, luxurious experience.



Three rejuvenation moods join a new Lincoln Embrace sequence harmonizing audio, scenting and lighting throughout the cabin. A symphonic orchestration with crisp, high-resolution animations on the displays creates an immersive digital sanctuary. Whether stuck in traffic or just enjoying a few quiet moments after work, the rejuvenation moods provide a true sanctuary in a third space:



* Coastal Morning uses gentle, oceanic sounds, a fragrance of sea mist and the soft, warm glow of the sun with dynamic lighting throughout to replicate a stroll on the beach at sunrise

* Mindful Vitality is meant to reenergize the senses, with invigorating, upbeat audio, dynamic abstract artwork, soft, glowing lighting and a flowery fragrance throughout

* Evening Chill mirrors dusk using a calming night soundtrack coordinated with night sky video and an evergreen fragrance

The three moods are built around the body’s natural circadian rhythm of morning, day and evening. With the help of connected technology, the moods will offer content updates and ways for clients to personalize their settings into the future.

Using the area no longer occupied by a gas engine, a front trunk allows for ample storage, expanding the feeling of spaciousness inside. With electro-chromatic glass that changes from transparent to opaque, the front trunk is instantly recognizable, allowing light in when the vehicle is in motion and darkening to hide stored valuables when parked. Under the front trunk, illuminated first-row floors flow uninterrupted into the interior, creating an airy, open cabin.

A wing-shaped floating instrument panel, inspired by aircraft ailerons, emphasizes horizontal balance and equilibrium, while Lincoln one-touch pedal allows for effortless operation. The interior also features Lincoln Attaché, a digital briefcase concept with a hidden compartment in the rear coach door that not only provides safe storage of tablets and laptops, but does double duty as a charge pad for devices and can seamlessly detect incoming wireless content for clients. Finally, a reimagined rear cargo space features a lounge mode that transforms into a cozy, indulgent outdoor seat to bring the destination closer.

“The Lincoln Star Concept has been a true labor of love for our team and provides us with a platform to share and test our experiences and design philosophy with clients as we evolve our Quiet Flight DNA,” said Kemal Curic, global design director, Lincoln. “Signifying transcendence through both space and time, the concept creates a sense of peace and serenity within an electric experience and previews what is to come from Lincoln.”







