If you remember one thing you read on Auto Spies in 2022 it will be THIS. The future victory in automotive will be won with SOFTWARE, NOT HARDWARE.



And WHAT is the NUMBER ONE weakness of the Asian car companies?



S-O-F-T-W-A-R-E



And with THAT, Happy New Year ya filthy animals!



A car using $NIO polit can't get through such a road. This is "tesla killer"?? pic.twitter.com/e2I4KUCFMn — tiantian (@tiantianyueye) January 1, 2022