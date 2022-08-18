VIDEO: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Electric Concept. You've SEEN The PICTURES, But What About the MOVIE?

Dodge has built a unique reputation as America’s muscle car brand. In the race to be faster, quicker and more powerful, Dodge is turning the page to a new chapter. The brand’s first-ever electric car isn’t called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept by coincidence — like the famed Charger Daytona model that was the first vehicle to break 200 mph on a NASCAR track in 1970, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept packs a performance punch.
 
It does so courtesy of a new propulsion system that joins high-horsepower household names such as HEMI®, Hellcat and Redeye. There’s a new pinnacle of performance in the Brotherhood of Muscle: Banshee.
 
The 800V Banshee propulsion system powers the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept car and screams performance, making Dodge’s first electric vehicle faster than a Hellcat in all key performance measures. The standard all-wheel-drive system is key to pushing beyond Hellcat performance while also improving all-weather capability.

eRupt Transmission
Unlike typical BEVs, the Dodge brand’s eRupt multi-speed transmission with electro-mechanical shifting delivers distinctive shift points, throwing shoulders into seatbacks in true Dodge style. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept also boasts a PowerShot push-to-pass feature. Activated by the push of a button on the steering wheel, PowerShot delivers an adrenaline jolt of increased horsepower for a quick burst of acceleration.
 
Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust
While most BEVs embrace their virtually silent electric motors, that just wouldn’t do for Dodge. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept voices a 126 dB roar that equals the SRT Hellcat, generated through a new, patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. Yes, Dodge added an exhaust to an electric vehicle.
 
The industry-first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust pushes its one-of-a-kind performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle. The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust represents the next generation of tactile, bone-shaking, muscle attitude, creating a visceral “Dark Matter” sound profile experience in concert with the eRupt transmission.



