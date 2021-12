What we have here is an original BMW E30 M3, but one that’s been 'Enhanced and Evolved' by Redux. Yes, it’s a restomod, which means you can’t refer to it as a Redux M3, else BMW’s lawyers could descend on you. It is and remains a BMW E30 M3. But one that’s been fettled in the pursuit of perfection. Which has made it rather expensive. £330,000 kind of expensive. On top of the donor E30 M3 you’ll have handed over. Basically, this or a Ferrari SF90, then. Quite a lot to get your wallet around.