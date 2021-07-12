VIDEO: Does This NIGHT RIDE In The BMW i4 M50 In BERLIN 'Take Your Breath Away'? Or NAH?

Up for a night ride in Berlin with the BMW i4 M50, and an exclusive set by Alex Niggemann? You better believe it.
BMW i4 M50 Model shown is an ECE/DE-model. All 120 colours and the sound design are available from 03/2022. Power consumption (WLTP) combined in kWh/100 km: 22.5 – 18.0. CO2 Emissions (WLTP) combined in g/km: 0. Electric Range (WLTP) in km: 416 - 521. Power:  400 kW, 544 hp, 795 Nm, Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 3.9 s, Top speed (limited): 225 km/h.

Paint finish shown: BMW Individual Special Paint Frozen Portimao Blue.  Official data on power consumption and electric range were determined in accordance with the mandatory measurement procedure and comply with Regulation (EU) 715/2007 valid at the time of type approval.






