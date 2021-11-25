VIDEO: Donald Trump On Elon Musk. WHY, Does The Biden Admin Not Even ACKNOWLEDGE Him?

Agent001 submitted on 11/25/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:41:46 PM
Category: Videos
It's amazing how Biden and his admin has been DISSING Musk. Many times not even ACKNOWLEDGING his contributions to the world of EV's.Yet, Donald Trump had a TOTALLY different take. Watch below...I’m beginning to think that Biden is building his legacy on doing the complete opposite as Trump. @POTUS you do know that sometimes it’s okay to do & say some of the same things that the republicans say & do. I’m neither DNC or GOP, but trump was right.@elonmusk #Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/qVZP5v0qXw— Ali (@Ali_Tesla585) November 25, 2021
