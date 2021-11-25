VIDEO: Donald Trump On Elon Musk. WHY, Does The Biden Admin Not Even ACKNOWLEDGE Him?

It's amazing how Biden and his admin has been DISSING Musk. Many times not even ACKNOWLEDGING his contributions to the world of EV's.



Yet, Donald Trump had a TOTALLY different take. Watch below...









I’m beginning to think that Biden is building his legacy on doing the complete opposite as Trump. @POTUS you do know that sometimes it’s okay to do & say some of the same things that the republicans say & do. I’m neither DNC or GOP, but trump was right.@elonmusk #Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/qVZP5v0qXw — Ali (@Ali_Tesla585) November 25, 2021



