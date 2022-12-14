VIDEO: EARLY Christmas Present? Is The New Toyota Land Cruiser Coming To The USA In 2023? PLUS, A Next Gen 4Runner Update!

The most important news for 2023 is no longer the next gen Toyota 4Runner, but the return of the Toyota Land Cruiser to both the US and Canadian market. Fresh off the interview conducted by Motor Trend, Toyota executive says that the Land Cruiser is likely to come back. Automotive Engineer David Chao is in fact sure that this will happen in 2023 calendar year, and he provides all of his speculation in this insight-packed video. He also breaks ground by saying that this North American-bound Land Cruiser is likely the next gen Land Cruiser Prado.













