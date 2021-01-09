VIDEO: EAST COAST CATASTROPHE! Is YOUR Area Getting HAMMERED With Rain Like THIS Today?

Agent001 submitted on 9/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:45 PM
I reached out to 00R who is in New Jersey to see if his area of the state is getting hit hard like this. Have not heard back yet...Is YOUR area getting hammered like this today? Chime in and let us know....And if so please stay safe!Cars are floating in rego park queens! #NYWX pic.twitter.com/7qgwuEjro0— Andi Yagudayev (@StormchaserNYC) September 2, 2021 Just trying to shop at costco wtf #nyc rain pic.twitter.com/oKSaecYABU— NYJuventus ?? (@NYJuve) September 2, 2021 Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, a thread from tonight. 28th St. subway station pic.twitter.com/uYemJKB8yg— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021
