VIDEO EVIDENCE: 73-Year-Old GRANDMOTHER Has Her ARM Ripped Off And Is KILLED In New Orleans CARJACKING!

Linda Frickey was brutally dragged after being carjacked Monday afternoon by four teenagers. She was stuck in her seatbelt with her body hanging outside the vehicle. Her arm was severed from her body and she bled to death.



“We are very angry. I never ever would want to wish that on another human being,” said Kathy Richard, Linda’s sister-in-law. “Just open the door. He kicked...try to kick her out but it didn’t work. How could you kick her? It’s just beyond comprehension. It’s evil. And you don’t just go from being in school to just taking a walk, to killing somebody. It was murder. Downright murder.”







DISTURBING VIDEO: The moment the four suspects approached, attacked & carjacked Linda Frickey yesterday in Mid-City pic.twitter.com/XRaRcFih00 — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) March 22, 2022



