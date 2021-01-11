VIDEO EVIDENCE! BEARS Prefer Pretty Girls Who Own A LEXUS? Check Out This NON-Scientific Proof!

Agent001 submitted on 11/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:10:00 PM

Views : 482 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I'm still trying to figure out why she tried to close the door to the SUV after knowing the bear was in there...why not just back away slowly?





VIDEO EVIDENCE! BEARS Prefer Pretty Girls Who Own A LEXUS? Check Out This NON-Scientific Proof!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)