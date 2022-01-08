VIDEO EXCLUSIVE! Porsche EV Macan Caravan SPIED For The FIRST TIME On-Road Before Its Upcoming Debut!

Agent001 submitted on 8/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:43:08 PM

Views : 586 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Our own 00K was on the job today catching not only ONE of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV's but a WHOLE CARAVAN!

Take a look and tell us what you think...Does it ELECTRIFY you?







VIDEO EXCLUSIVE! Porsche EV Macan Caravan SPIED For The FIRST TIME On-Road Before Its Upcoming Debut!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)