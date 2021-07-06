VIDEO: El Alfa El Jefe Get's A Rolls-Royce Cullinan In A VERY Unique Color. What Happens Next Is Something To Behold!

Agent001 submitted on 6/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:54:18 PM

Views : 450 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Emmanuel Herrera Batista (born December 18, 1990), known professionally as El Alfa El Jefe, is a Dominican Dembow recording artist and composer.

Unfortunately, his Rolls-Royce Cullinan ended up with bullet holes.

See the video below:




VIDEO: El Alfa El Jefe Get's A Rolls-Royce Cullinan In A VERY Unique Color. What Happens Next Is Something To Behold!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)