VIDEO FAIL: FEDEX Special Delivery! THIS Is WHY They Put Parking Brakes On Vehicles.

Agent001 submitted on 1/31/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:12:37 PM
Views : 1,002 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
We'd like to say we're bigger than this.
..getting cheap thrills watching freak car stuff online but we're really not. And we have a sneaking suspicion THAT'S THE WAY, UH HUH, UH HUH, you LIKE it!Fedex special delivery take one! Enjoy.Special delivery... pic.twitter.com/M91nhPhmP4— Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) January 31, 2021
Special delivery... pic.twitter.com/M91nhPhmP4— Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) January 31, 2021
Special delivery... pic.twitter.com/M91nhPhmP4
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news