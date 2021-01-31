VIDEO FAIL: FEDEX Special Delivery! THIS Is WHY They Put Parking Brakes On Vehicles.

We'd like to say we're bigger than this.

..getting cheap thrills watching freak car stuff online but we're really not.

And we have a sneaking suspicion THAT'S THE WAY, UH HUH, UH HUH, you LIKE it!

Fedex special delivery take one! Enjoy.




