VIDEO: First Drive! New Porsche GT4 ePerformance!

Chris was lucky enough to be invited by Porsche to Valencia to drive the new GT4 ePerformance.



The car is based on an adapted chassis of a Cayman 718 GT4 Clubsport and houses two electric motors (front and rear) with a peak power of 1,088 PS. It is said to have quicker lap time performance than the current 911 GT3 Cup.



The test phase for the GT4 ePerformance started in mid 2021 as a secret project until today where we can bring you this video!



We apologise for any sound issues when Chris is inside the car, please listen with subtitles on if Chris' voice cannot be heard over the sound of the electric whirring.









