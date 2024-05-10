VIDEO: First Walk-Around Of The 2025 Porsche 911 992.2.

The 2025 Porsche 911, known as the 992.2, marks another chapter in the storied lineage of this iconic sports car, with the Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet leading the introduction for the USA market. This iteration continues to refine the formula that has made the 911 a symbol of automotive excellence, blending performance with luxury in a way that few others can match.



The 992.2 introduces subtle yet significant updates. The design evolves with aerodynamic enhancements, including more pronounced intakes and a revised rear spoiler, promising not just aesthetics but also improved performance metrics. Under the hood, the Carrera models retain the 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six, now boasting an increase in power thanks to technological tweaks like an intercooler from the previous-gen Turbo and turbos from the GTS, pushing output to 388 horsepower in the base model.



Inside, the cockpit of the 992.2 sees the debut of a fully digital instrument cluster, a nod to modernity while preserving the driver-focused layout. The Carrera models, while not venturing into hybridization like their GTS siblings due in 2026, focus on perfecting the traditional sports car experience with enhancements in handling, ride comfort, and responsiveness, all tuned for the enthusiast driver.



This 911 maintains its rear-wheel-drive heritage for the Carrera, offering an engaging driving experience that's both thrilling and precise. The 992.2's introduction signals Porsche's commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring the 911 remains at the pinnacle of sports car design and performance. As we look forward to the hybrid innovations with the GTS, the 2025 Carrera models set a high bar, promising that the essence of the 911 – speed, luxury, and driver connection – remains undiluted.



