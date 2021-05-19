VIDEO: Full Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Reveal And Details.

The new F-150 Lightning is a truck like no other, a powerhouse that delivers a targeted 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque – the most of any F-150 ever – a smooth, quiet and exhilarating drive, a high-tech mega power frunk, and the ability to power your home if needed



The reimagined pickup took rounds and rounds of research and experimentation to create the best vehicle, offering the best ownership experience on the planet with great new abilities including:



* Super Intelligence: The vehicle continually improves with regular Wireless Software Updates, Towing Software Services, Onboard Scales, Phone As A Key, and handsfree highway driving with BlueCruise.



* Going Electric, Made Easy: An overnight charge will leave customers with the equivalent of a full tank of gas and a 300-mile range and will have access to the largest charging network in North America through FordPass, with more than 16,000 charging stations and growing across the U.S.



* Advanced Digital Experience: Making its truck debut in the Lariat and Platinum series is SYNC 4A, a sleek interface designed to adapt to driver behavior with natural voice control, cloud-connected navigation and wireless access to key apps.



* Revolutionary Power: Intelligent Backup Power and Pro Power Onboard provides customers all of the power supply sources needed, with backup power in case of emergencies and the ability to plug in anywhere as needed, with standard, high-voltage and USB ports everywhere.



* Front-Loaded: When opening the hood, instead of an engine you’ll find an all-new high-tech mega power frunk, providing additional storage that can be used any way needed and is equipped with four electrical outlets, two USB chargers and a drainable floor.



* All with a $39,974 MSRP starting price BEFORE any federal or state tax credits.









