VIDEO: HOLY AUTOPILOT! Tesla Runs Over A CAMEL. YES, You Heard That Right. A REAL Camel. But Not A PACK.

Agent001 submitted on 11/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:00:17 AM
Views : 324 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Ok, this is just the weirdest Tesla video EVER.MUST watch... ?????????????? ???? ??? #???? Tesla could not see the camel... #Tesla #ElectricVehicles h/t @mu05029433 also, pictures below from https://t.co/k2VFkHhkWq pic.twitter.com/p3qLowWZoD— Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) November 27, 2021
MUST watch... ?????????????? ???? ??? #???? Tesla could not see the camel... #Tesla #ElectricVehicles h/t @mu05029433 also, pictures below from https://t.co/k2VFkHhkWq pic.twitter.com/p3qLowWZoD— Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) November 27, 2021
MUST watch... ?????????????? ???? ??? #???? Tesla could not see the camel... #Tesla #ElectricVehicles h/t @mu05029433 also, pictures below from https://t.co/k2VFkHhkWq pic.twitter.com/p3qLowWZoD
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news