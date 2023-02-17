VIDEO: Has CHINA Beat Audi's Activesphere To The Punch?

Audi announced the Activesphere Concept but it looks like China has beaten them to the punch with a similar style vehicle.






Here we see the Hiphi Global Z in testing. Certainly a little edgier, cut design, but you get the idea.

Thoughts?







