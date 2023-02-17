VIDEO: Has CHINA Beat Audi's Activesphere To The Punch?

Agent001 submitted on 2/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:31:59 PM
Audi announced the Activesphere Concept but it looks like China has beaten them to the punch with a similar style vehicle.Here we see the Hiphi Global Z in testing. Certainly a little edgier, cut design, but you get the idea.Thoughts?Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived. The @hiphi_global Z just looks like it's from another century against pretty much anything else out there. pic.twitter.com/ezeNUrEPB3— Inside China Auto (@InsideChinaAuto) February 18, 2023
