VIDEO-How To BLOW UP Your Toyota GR Yaris Motor In One EASY Step!

Agent001 submitted on 3/12/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:18:39 PM

Category: Reviews

A radical hot hatch, GR Yaris is equipped with an all-new 268-horsepower, 83 turbocharged 3-cylinder engine; a rally-derived GR-FOUR All-Wheel Drive system; and a track-proven suspension. It's the same engineering that helped to make TOYOTA GAZOO Racing a dominant force in the World Rally Championship.

The new GR Yaris is a pure performance car, born from Toyota's title-winning experience in the World Rally Championship. It brings motorsport technology and design directly to the world of the road car, true to TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's ethos for making ever-better cars that are rewarding and fun to drive.

Just Don’t make THIS DEADLY mistake if you ever get the chance. Watch below:





