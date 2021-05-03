VIDEO: Is THIS What The Under 25k 2023 Tesla Model 2 Will Look Like?

Dubbed the “Model 2” by Tesla watchers, the compact electric car was one of several revelations from Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk at the EV maker’s Battery Day in 2020.



It will be the first locally-designed electric car made at Tesla’s China Design Centre, and will be made at the Shanghai gigafactory.



According to a report from China tech news site sina.com, the new vehicle will be a “hatchback version of the Model 3” and is expected to sell for around 160,000 yuan ($A32,526 converted) and will have a driving range of somewhere between 350-450km driving range.









