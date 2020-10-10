VIDEO! Is The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Exhaust Sound The BOCELLI Of Cars? A TRUE Masterpiece?

The track focused Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 with a n/a V12 engine producing 830 hp is such a hell of a beast!



The Essenza SCV12, the track-only hypercar in a limited edition of 40 units, developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile. The direct descendent of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, the Essenza SCV12 is fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by Lamborghini, combined with aerodynamics inspired by racing prototypes and new technical solutions designed for the ultimate driving experience.



The Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect at high speeds. The exhaust pipes were designed by Capristo to reduce the back pressure, improving performance and emphasizing the unique sound of the engine. The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, combined with rear-wheel drive to ensure compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness.



The Essenza SCV12 features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg thanks to the new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without internal rollcage. The Essenza SCV12 is also the first GT car developed to respect FIA prototype safety rules.



To ensure maximum agility and stability on even the most demanding tracks, kinematic solutions inspired by racing prototypes have been adopted, such as the push-rod rear suspension installed directly on the gearbox. The panorama is completed by specific slick Pirelli tires mounted on magnesium rims (19” front, 20” rear), which frame the brake discs and calipers developed by Brembo Motorsport.







